Members of the Kansas City Chiefs front office gathered outside Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, August 21 to gaze at the total solar eclipse. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Chiefs

Chiefs move back start of practice and some watch the eclipse

By Terez A. Paylor

August 21, 2017 12:07 PM

Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t stop his players from checking out Kansas City’s first total eclipse in 99 years Monday.

They had practice scheduled for 1:40 p.m., which was toward the end of the eclipse, but moved the start back to 2:25. Some players came out of the locker room to watch before practice started.

“I’ve seen one — I can’t tell you it’s like Disneyland or anything,” joked Reid, who saw the last partial eclipse several years ago. “I’ve seen it, done it, and listen, it’s interesting to see one time. If the guys want to take a look at it, I’m OK with it.

“It worked out OK where we don’t have to change a ton of things.”

Before the eclipse, quarterback Alex Smith said he’d be on board with checking it out, if the weather held up. When Smith spoke in the morning, it was raining and thundering at the Chiefs’ practice facility. The clouds mostly cleared out later.

“I’m definitely going to sneak out and check it out a little bit,” Smith said. “Why not? Why wouldn’t you?”

Chiefs injuries

Receiver Seantavius Jones won’t practice Monday because of a shoulder injury he obtained on Saturday against the Bengals. Cornerback Terrence Mitchell (hamstring injury), cornerback J.R. Nelson (heel) and cornerback Jacoby Glenn (concussion) won’t practice.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

