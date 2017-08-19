Chiefs’ Eric Berry, Cairo Santos inactive for preseason game against Bengals

The inactive list shrank by a couple players for the Chiefs’ second preseason game.
A week ago, 10 didn’t suit up for the opener. For Saturday’s game against the Bengals, the list was down to eight.
Not suiting up: safety Eric Berry, kicker Cairo Santos, defensive linemen Chris Jones and Roy Miller, cornerbacks Jacoby Glenn, J.R. Nelson and Terrance Mitchell and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger.
Berry is recovering from a heel injury, Santos a groin strain and Jones a knee injury.
Among those who sat out last week were tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Tamba Hali and defensive tackle Bennie Logan.
