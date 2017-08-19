Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry is inactive for Saturday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati.
Chiefs

Chiefs’ Eric Berry, Cairo Santos inactive for preseason game against Bengals

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 19, 2017 5:35 PM

CINCINNATI

The inactive list shrank by a couple players for the Chiefs’ second preseason game.

A week ago, 10 didn’t suit up for the opener. For Saturday’s game against the Bengals, the list was down to eight.

Not suiting up: safety Eric Berry, kicker Cairo Santos, defensive linemen Chris Jones and Roy Miller, cornerbacks Jacoby Glenn, J.R. Nelson and Terrance Mitchell and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger.

Berry is recovering from a heel injury, Santos a groin strain and Jones a knee injury.

Among those who sat out last week were tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Tamba Hali and defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

