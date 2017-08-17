Tony Romo to call a Chiefs game in his CBS broadcasting debut

The Chiefs will be one of the most popular teams in the first two months of the NFL season with five of their first eight games in prime time, beginning with the Sept. 7 opener at New England.
But the team’s first national exposure will be in the preseason, next week at Seattle. The 7 p.m. game on Aug. 25 will be broadcast on CBS and mark the broadcasting debut of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. He’s teamed with Jim Nantz to form the network’s top crew. Romo is replacing Phil Simms.
Romo will catch the Chiefs later in the regular season, on Nov. 5 at Dallas. That game will mark Romo’s first game in the booth at his former home, AT&T Stadium.
The Chiefs’ Sept. 24 game at Los Angeles against the Chargers on CBS will be called by Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon.
The Chiefs second preseason game, 6 p.m. Saturday at Cincinnati, will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5) in Kansas City.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments