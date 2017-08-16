Chiefs training camp wrapup from St. Joe: Surprises, season predictions & the eclipse
The Star's (from left) Blair Kerkhoff, Sam Mellinger, Terez Paylor and Vahe Gregorian spoke Wednesday, August 16 after the final Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice in St. Joseph, where the solar eclipse will hit next week. They donned their eclipse glasses and talked about the surprises of training camp and made season predictions.
David Euilitt, Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair KerkhoffThe Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, once a teammate with Colin Kaepernick on the 49ers, answered a question from Sam Mellinger on his thoughts about Kaepernick's current unemployment following his kneeling protest during the National Anthem.
Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff, Sam Mellinger, Terez Paylor and Vahe Gregorian offer their predictions for the 2017 Chiefs season and players in this excerpt of their Red Zone Extra Facebook Live from St. Joseph.
Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt answered questions Tuesday on rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes, new general manager Brett Veach and making Arrowhead's experience equal to watching a game on television.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the move on Sunday by Andy Reid to elevate Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes to the second string from third at the team's training camp in St. Joseph, Mo.