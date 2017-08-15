Chiefs continue to make Arrowhead upgrades in wake of slightly declining attendance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:25 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on Veach, Mahomes, Arrowhead and St. Joseph Pause 1:50 Update on Chiefs rookie linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon's development 1:15 Chiefs DL coach Britt Reid on Nunez-Roches: 'We've kind of just scratched the surface' 1:00 Five things to know about Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson 9:52 Terez, Sam and Blair play "over/under" on Friday's Chiefs game 2:11 Patrick Mahomes talks about when to take chances with his throws 1:18 Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp 1:45 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Rakeem Nunez-Roches added 25 pounds this offseason 1:11 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt: 'I like catching the ball' 1:02 Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on recovery: 'I got a knack for the ball' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt answered questions Tuesday on rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes, new general manager Brett Veach and making Arrowhead's experience equal to watching a game on television. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt answered questions Tuesday on rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes, new general manager Brett Veach and making Arrowhead's experience equal to watching a game on television. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star