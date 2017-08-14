Chiefs DL coach Britt Reid on Nunez-Roches: 'We've kind of just scratched the surface'

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the move on Sunday by Andy Reid to elevate Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes to the second string from third at the team's training camp in St. Joseph, Mo.
Kansas City Star sports writers Terez Paylor, Blair Kerkhoff and Sam Mellinger set Vegas odds on pressing Kansas City Chiefs questions in Friday night's opening preseason game at Arrowhead against the 49ers.
Kansas City Star beat writer Terez Paylor kept his eyes on Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Monday's practice and asked Mahomes about learning when to throw into tight coverage and when to avoid that.