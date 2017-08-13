Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Patrick Mahomes promoted to No. 2 quarterback
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the move on Sunday by Andy Reid to elevate Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes to the second string from third at the team's training camp in St. Joseph, Mo.
David EulittThe Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star sports writers Terez Paylor, Blair Kerkhoff and Sam Mellinger set Vegas odds on pressing Kansas City Chiefs questions in Friday night's opening preseason game at Arrowhead against the 49ers.
Kansas City Star beat writer Terez Paylor kept his eyes on Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Monday's practice and asked Mahomes about learning when to throw into tight coverage and when to avoid that.
Kansas City Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller hopes to land on the 53-man roster in a backfield that contains Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West and Kareem Hunt. Spiller spoke to Blair Kerkhoff after Monday's camp practice in St. Joseph.