Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry, taking a knee during a recent practice in St. Joe, didn’t participate in drills this week because of a heel injury. He was one of several inactive players for the Chiefs’ Friday night preseason debut against the 49ers.
Eric Berry, Travis Kelce, Bennie Logan among Chiefs’ inactives vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Star

August 11, 2017 7:24 PM

Tight end Travis Kelce, defensive back Eric Berry, defensive tackle Bennie Logan and kicker Cairo Santos headlined the Chiefs’ scratches for Friday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Offensive tackle Parker Ehinger, defensive back Jacoby Glenn, linebackers Tamba Hali and Dadi Nicolas, and defensive tackles Roy Miller and Chris Jones, are also sidelined.

Berry (heel) and Kelce (knee) didn’t practice this week.

The Chiefs picked up rookie kicker Sam Ficken this week as Santos nurses a groin injury. Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects Santos to be healthy by the regular season. Santos has had a great camp and is coming off his best year, when he made 31 of 35 field-goal attempts (88.6 percent).

Chiefs fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Logan (knee), who played in Philadelphia his first four seasons before signing with Kansas City in March. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton expects him to be a big part of the team’s run defense this season. Logan had 122 tackles with the Eagles.

Glenn (concussion) signed with the Chiefs on Sunday. He has appeared in eight career games during two seasons for the Chicago Bears.

Hali and Nicolas remain out with knee injuries.

