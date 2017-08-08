Chiefs QB Tyler Bray on preseason opener: 'This year I should be more relaxed'

Kansas City Star beat writer Terez Paylor kept his eyes on Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Monday's practice and asked Mahomes about learning when to throw into tight coverage and when to avoid that.
Kansas City Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller hopes to land on the 53-man roster in a backfield that contains Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West and Kareem Hunt. Spiller spoke to Blair Kerkhoff after Monday's camp practice in St. Joseph.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin used to tell him to "make one play a day." Hill takes his advice during the team's training camp in St. Joseph.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos faced a cold, strong wind on Saturday in St. Joseph with his first field goal miss of camp from 41 yards. Santos described his mindset of being in camp with another kicker challenging him for the roster spot.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Chris Conley and Albert Wilson comment on the changes in the team's wide receiver meeting room and on the practice field after the departure of veteran Jeremy Maclin in June.
Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley has long been interested in film production. He is working on a script for a superhero movie called Volition, for which he created a concept trailer with colleagues in early 2015.
Kansas City Star reporters Terez Paylor, Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss KC Chiefs quarterbacks Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in this excerpt from their Chiefs Red Zone Live video Thursday in St. Joseph.