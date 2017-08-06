Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin used to tell him to "make one play a day." Hill takes his advice during the team's training camp in St. Joseph.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos faced a cold, strong wind on Saturday in St. Joseph with his first field goal miss of camp from 41 yards. Santos described his mindset of being in camp with another kicker challenging him for the roster spot.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Chris Conley and Albert Wilson comment on the changes in the team's wide receiver meeting room and on the practice field after the departure of veteran Jeremy Maclin in June.
Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley has long been interested in film production. He is working on a script for a superhero movie called Volition, for which he created a concept trailer with colleagues in early 2015.
Kansas City Star reporters Terez Paylor, Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss KC Chiefs quarterbacks Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in this excerpt from their Chiefs Red Zone Live video Thursday in St. Joseph.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the arrival of DT Roy Miller, when last played for the Jaguars. Derrick Johnson, a fellow Texas Longhorn, spoke about Miller joining the defensive unit. Aug. 3, 2017
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor examines Chiefs cornerback De'Vante Bausby, a Hogan Prep graduate who played last season with the Chicago Bears. Fellow cornerback Steven Nelson spoke about Bausby. Aug. 1, 2017
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor focuses on the competition at inside linebacker with rookie Ukeme Eligwe getting some first-string repetitions. Chiefs WR Albert Wilson talks about the nutritional temptation he's given up this year.