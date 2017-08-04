Chiefs’ Logan measures success in embarrassment and destruction

Some players revel in statistics. Chiefs defensive tackle Bennie Logan has a different definition for personal achievement.

“When I’m on the field against an opponent, I just try my best to pretty much embarrass the guy in front of me,” Logan said. “That’s if they run, pass, whatever’s called for. It’s my job to be destructive up front.”

That works, too.

Logan plays a position that doesn’t accumulate big numbers. In four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before he was acquired by the Chiefs, Logan started 51 of 59 games and logged 5 1/2 sacks.

In his career, he has three forced fumbles and collected two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.

But the Chiefs will take all the embarrassment and destruction they can get from Logan, especially when it comes to their rush defense.

The Chiefs ranked 26th against the run last season and were trucked by the Steelers’ LeVeon Bell, who rushed for 170 yards and controlled the game, in a divisional-round playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Injuries played a role that day. Tackle Dontari Poe, now with the Falcons, was nursing an injured back. Inside linebacker Derrick Johnson was out with a torn Achilles.

Since then, the Chiefs have worked on plugging the middle. Earlier this week, they signed tackle Roy Miller, an eight-year veteran with eight sacks in 122 games who declared himself “one of the best run-stoppers in the league.”

Signs point to improvement in this department. Not only is Johnson expected back at full strength, but so is tackle Allen Bailey, who missed most of last season. Also, the Chiefs drafted lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round.

Getting better against the run is Johnson’s priority.

“It is something that the front seven have to hone in on,” Johnson said. “We are working our butts off, so I promise you we will be better in the run game this year.”