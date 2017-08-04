More Videos

1:04 Chiefs DT Bennie Logan: "I just try my best to embarrass the guy in front of me"

1:11 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt: 'I like catching the ball'

1:07 Chiefs safety Eric Murray earns praise from Andy Reid, Friday's camp report

4:43 Thoughts on Alex Smith & Patrick Mahomes from Chiefs camp

0:53 From med school student to NFL lineman, Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif on his two jobs

0:31 Chiefs rookie defensive Leon McQuay III finds comfort level

2:26 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: New DT Roy Miller talks about his comeback

0:50 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: De'Vante Bausby fitting in at cornerback

1:42 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Rookie Ukeme Eligwe earns first-string reps

0:41 Chiefs Spencer Ware on running back competition: 'No one's looking over their shoulder'

2:06 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Analyzing the inside linebacker rotation