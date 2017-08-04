Chiefs safety Eric Murray earns praise from Andy Reid, Friday's camp report

Kansas City Star reporters Terez Paylor, Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss KC Chiefs quarterbacks Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in this excerpt from their Chiefs Red Zone Live video Thursday in St. Joseph.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the arrival of DT Roy Miller, when last played for the Jaguars. Derrick Johnson, a fellow Texas Longhorn, spoke about Miller joining the defensive unit. Aug. 3, 2017
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor examines Chiefs cornerback De'Vante Bausby, a Hogan Prep graduate who played last season with the Chicago Bears. Fellow cornerback Steven Nelson spoke about Bausby. Aug. 1, 2017
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor focuses on the competition at inside linebacker with rookie Ukeme Eligwe getting some first-string repetitions. Chiefs WR Albert Wilson talks about the nutritional temptation he's given up this year.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor reports on the team's rotation of inside linebackers on Monday at the team's training camp practice in St. Joseph. Hear Chiefs LB Josh Mauga and defensive coordinator Bob Sutton speak after practice.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke about the kick return options as Tyreek Hill will be a bigger part of the offense in 2017. De'Anthony Thomas will play a role in the return game in 2017.