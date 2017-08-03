On this play, Leon McQuay got the better of Patrick Mahomes

From a spectator standpoint, it had been something of an uneventful training camp for rookie defensive back Leon McQuay III. Until Thursday.

McQuay, a sixth-round pick from Southern California — the final player selected by the Chiefs — came up with an interception of follow rookie Patrick Mahomes on an overthrow during a competitive drill.

Earlier, McQuay dropped an interception, but in all, Thursday was McQuay’s most active day.

In a crowded defensive backfield the 6-foot-1 McQuay said he’s making progress.

“I feel like practice has been going well, getting out here and running with the vets,” McQuay said. “I feel good about adjusting. I don’t think it’s that big of a difference (from) when I first got here, like learning the new terminology. The defense isn’t too different than what we ran in college.”

At USC, McQuay played for defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, who had spent 15 seasons in the NFL, the final one as the Chiefs’ coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2009.

“I felt having him as a coach in that defense prepared me for this,” McQuay said.

Nor is he a stranger to the big stage. McQuay’s last play in a game was an interception that set up the game-winning field goal as the Trojans defeated Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

Has anything about the NFL surprised him?

“I don’t know if it’s a surprise, but the quarterbacks, man, they’re all on point,” McQuay said. “They put it on the spot.”

Except for one on Thursday, and McQuay was there for the pick.