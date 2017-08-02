Assertive (and richer) Daniel Sorensen looks to build on big 2016

When a quarterback completes a difficult pass or a wide receiver makes a “wow” catch, Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen knows the defense probably has done its job.
“From a defensive back’s perspective, that’s all you can ask for, challenge the throws, challenge the completions,” Sorensen said.
That occurred at a career-best rate for Sorensen last season, his third in the NFL — all with the Chiefs — and he looks to ride the momentum into 2017.
In a secondary with playmakers such as safety Eric Berry and cornerback Marcus Peters, both voted first team All-Pro, Sorensen offered up his signature moments.
The former Brigham Young standout corralled his first interception, and finished the season with three.
Sorensen’s second pick was his biggest play of the season, an interception off a pass from the Saints’ Drew Brees that was deflected by Berry. Sorensen returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.
He added three fumble recoveries — two in the Christmas Day home victory over the Broncos — and forced two fumbles.
This assertiveness originated from a player who secondary coach Al Harris said wouldn’t say a peep in the meeting room when he arrived in Kansas City.
“Now he’s loose and having fun,” Harris said before camp started.
For the season, Sorensen played about 48 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps, and he continued his workload on special teams, where his 367 snaps during the regular season matched Eric Murray for the team lead.
After his step-up year, Sorensen was rewarded with a four-year, $16 million extension that includes almost $8 million guaranteed and about $2 million in incentives. The total deal is worth about $18.4 million.
The contract affirmed Sorensen’s value, and now comes the next step, keeping the defense at a high level.
“There’s not like one thing you’d say we are lacking,” Sorensen said. “We have a standard to uphold, and that’s to maintain and improve across the board.”
With Sorensen becoming an increasingly important part of that process.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
