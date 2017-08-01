Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: De'Vante Bausby fitting in at cornerback

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor examines Chiefs cornerback De'Vante Bausby, a Hogan Prep graduate who played last season with the Chicago Bears. Fellow cornerback Steven Nelson spoke about Bausby. Aug. 1, 2017
David Eulitt and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star