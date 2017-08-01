Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) participated in offseason practice earlier this year at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) participated in offseason practice earlier this year at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) participated in offseason practice earlier this year at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Listen to Chiefs lineman Tamba Hali’s new single ‘The One for Me’

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

August 01, 2017 2:34 PM

Tamba Hali may not be on the field at Chiefs camp in St. Joseph as he recovers from a knee injury, but he has been on a social media blitz throughout the last month in an effort to promote his first iTunes single “The One For Me.”

On Instagram, where he’s been promoting his music, Hali posted on Tuesday a highlight video of a concert he performed in on July 2 in Washington, D.C.

 

More life

A post shared by Tamba Hali (@tambahali) on

He made similar posts throughout the latter half of July, including ones in which his song has been featured on the radio.

On Sunday, for instance, he re-posted a clip from user Ward Skillz, a radio DJ based in Lansing, Mich., who played Hali’s song on the Lansing Community College station WLNZ during his weekly Mitten Mayhem Radio.

The “show (is) specifically focused on Lansing's local hip hop and R&B scene as well as other performers (from) ‘the mitten state’ (a.k.a. Michigan). Each hour is packed full of beats from unsigned artists and international performers alike,” according to the LCC Radio schedule.

 

PRAISE UP ❤️#tambatime #thankstothedjs #relumae

A post shared by Tamba Hali (@tambahali) on

Hali has been involved on the music scene for years. His oldest clip on SoundCloud, where he has 140 followers, was uploaded four years ago. The song, “You Can’t Hate On This,” has more than 2,500 plays.

The music video for “The One For Me” has been on YouTube since June 15. The song itself was released days before on iTunes and as the opening track of Nigerian producer MasterKraft’s mixtape “Unlimited” on July 7.

Listen to the song below.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Rookie Ukeme Eligwe earns first-string reps

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Rookie Ukeme Eligwe earns first-string reps 1:42

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Rookie Ukeme Eligwe earns first-string reps

Chiefs Spencer Ware on running back competition: 'No one's looking over their shoulder' 0:41

Chiefs Spencer Ware on running back competition: 'No one's looking over their shoulder'
Raw video: Watch the Chiefs' 7-on-7 run drill 2:46

Raw video: Watch the Chiefs' 7-on-7 run drill

View More Video