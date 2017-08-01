Listen to Chiefs lineman Tamba Hali’s new single ‘The One for Me’

Tamba Hali may not be on the field at Chiefs camp in St. Joseph as he recovers from a knee injury, but he has been on a social media blitz throughout the last month in an effort to promote his first iTunes single “The One For Me.”
On Instagram, where he’s been promoting his music, Hali posted on Tuesday a highlight video of a concert he performed in on July 2 in Washington, D.C.
He made similar posts throughout the latter half of July, including ones in which his song has been featured on the radio.
On Sunday, for instance, he re-posted a clip from user Ward Skillz, a radio DJ based in Lansing, Mich., who played Hali’s song on the Lansing Community College station WLNZ during his weekly Mitten Mayhem Radio.
The “show (is) specifically focused on Lansing's local hip hop and R&B scene as well as other performers (from) ‘the mitten state’ (a.k.a. Michigan). Each hour is packed full of beats from unsigned artists and international performers alike,” according to the LCC Radio schedule.
Hali has been involved on the music scene for years. His oldest clip on SoundCloud, where he has 140 followers, was uploaded four years ago. The song, “You Can’t Hate On This,” has more than 2,500 plays.
The music video for “The One For Me” has been on YouTube since June 15. The song itself was released days before on iTunes and as the opening track of Nigerian producer MasterKraft’s mixtape “Unlimited” on July 7.
Listen to the song below.
