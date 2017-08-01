Robert Wheelwright (left) while at Wisconsin.
Robert Wheelwright (left) while at Wisconsin. Tony Ding The Associated Press
Chiefs

Chiefs add two wide receivers in flurry of roster moves

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 01, 2017 12:52 PM

ST. JOSEPH

In rosters moves, the Chiefs on Monday added two wide receivers while releasing a wide out and tight end.

The Chiefs signed Corey Washington, who has played in 14 NFL games, and Robert Wheelwright, a rookie from Wisconsin.

The Chiefs released wide receiver Antwan Goodley and tight end tight end Emanuel Byrd.

Washington, who is 6-4, 215 pounds, caught five passes and one touchdown for the Giants in 2014. He was on the Bills practice squad last season.

Wheelwright, who is 6-4, 202 pounds, caught 34 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers last season.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

