Chiefs add two wide receivers in flurry of roster moves

In rosters moves, the Chiefs on Monday added two wide receivers while releasing a wide out and tight end.
The Chiefs signed Corey Washington, who has played in 14 NFL games, and Robert Wheelwright, a rookie from Wisconsin.
The Chiefs released wide receiver Antwan Goodley and tight end tight end Emanuel Byrd.
Washington, who is 6-4, 215 pounds, caught five passes and one touchdown for the Giants in 2014. He was on the Bills practice squad last season.
Wheelwright, who is 6-4, 202 pounds, caught 34 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers last season.
