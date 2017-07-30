Early in camp, Tyreek Hill making a bid to be Chiefs’ top wideout

1:53 Chiefs LB Dee Ford on his 'big brother' Tamba Hali and his music playlist Pause

1:43 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Tyreek Hill and Marcus Peters face off at training camp

1:35 New Chief Kevin Pierre-Louis on trade: 'I have a job, so I have nothing to complain about'

1:33 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Patrick Mahomes' two-minute drill highlight

4:56 Raw video: Chiefs 7-on-7 session during training camp

0:56 Eric Berry on John Dorsey: 'You think somebody will be here and they're gone the next day'

1:26 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens predicts a Super Bowl win for the Chiefs

3:10 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Tamba Hali and the first full-squad practice of training camp

1:56 Chiefs president Mark Donovan on the team's two one-year options for St. Joseph