With a fake mullet, leather vest and jorts, Chiefs Anthony Sherman reports for camp

Anthony Sherman is not your typical NFL player.
Since being traded to the Chiefs from the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, Sherman has become famous in Kansas City for the outfits he dons on move-in day.
“I just want to be kind of funny and lighten up everyone’s mood before we start the hard times of training camp,” Sherman said. “I have to try to one up myself from the year before, so every year I try to do something different.”
In 2016, Sherman arrived to training camp wearing jean overalls with no shirt underneath and sunglasses. To top it off, he sported a pair of sockless Timberland boots.
Not to be outdone by his past performances, Sherman reached out to former Kansas City Royal Billy Butler for advice on his outfit for 2017.
“I talked to Billy Butler about it, and we both decided that we should try to up it from last year, so I tried to up it with the leather jacket and the mullet,” Sherman said. “He just said ‘you should do that,’ so I thought about it, and about an hour later, I bought it on Amazon.”
Wearing jorts, a leather vest with USA embroidered on the front and wings on the back, sunglasses and a red, white and blue headband that held up his fake mullet, Sherman stole the show on Thursday as all players reported to Missouri Western State University for the first day of full team camp.
Sherman, who said it took 30 minutes to settle on the outfit, admitted he takes advice from his teammates about what he should wear, but he was dissapointed in a fellow teammates’ move-in day outfit.
“I saw Alex’s (Smith) outfit,” Sherman said. “I don’t know what he was wearing on the lower half, but I wouldn’t do something like that. ... Not the man-capris.”
