Chiefs promote Mike Borgonzi, hire two to personnel staff

The Chiefs have begun the process of retrofitting the front office to fit new general manager Brett Veach.
On Tuesday, the club announced that it has promoted Mike Borgonzi to director of player personnel. Borgonzi had shared the same title with Veach prior to Veach’s promotion to his current position a few weeks ago, and has also served as an assistant director of pro scouting, pro personnel scout and manager of football operation since joining the club in 2009.
The Chiefs also hired Michael Davis as a personnel executive. Davis has worked as an area scout and assistant director of college scouting and has worked for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.
Finally, the Chiefs also signed David Hinson as a scout. Hinson has worked as an area scout for the Eagles, Jets, Browns, Saints and Bills.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
