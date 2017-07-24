Answers for Dorsey firing scarce, but Clark Hunt provided hints … if you listened closely

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Chiefs update injuries, including DL Chris Jones' knee scope Pause 5:17 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses offseason issues 2:41 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new GM Brett Veach's ability to 'build a roster long term' 2:53 Analysis: Terez Paylor on Clark Hunt's answers about John Dorsey's firing 2:41 New Chiefs GM Brett Veach on his relationship with Andy Reid and the team's future 1:00 Five things to watch as Chiefs open NFL training camp 3:07 Terez Paylor: Five things to know about new Chiefs GM Brett Veach 1:22 Brett Veach's high school football highlights 1:04 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game 2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt answered a series of questions about former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on Monday. Star beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt answered a series of questions about former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on Monday. Star beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star