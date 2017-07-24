Andy Reid downplays drama of offseason, lauds elevation of Veach as new GM

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is happy that Brett Veach, his former intern back in Philadelphia with the Eagles, has succeeded John Dorsey as general manager of the Chiefs.
But he said he didn’t campaign for Veach, a former underling of Dorsey’s, to chairman and CEO Clark Hunt during the interview process.
“I think (Hunt) knew what I thought about it,” Reid said Monday as rookies and quarterbacks began to report to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “I wasn’t in on the interview process or anything like that.”
In the current hierarchy of the Chiefs organization, instituted by Hunt after the firing of GM Scott Pioli four years ago, Hunt has Reid, Veach and president Mark Donovan on equal footing. All answer solely to Hunt.
So the firing of Dorsey last month was Hunt’s decision, just it was Hunt’s choice to install Veach as his successor.
“Clark evaluates myself, Mark and the GM position and we do answer to him,” Reid said. “This is a decision Clark made. I absolutely stand by that.”
Reid downplayed offseason drama surrounding the team — the dismissal of Dorsey, the decision to cut popular receiver Jeremy Maclin, etc. He also said issues within the personnel department, which Hunt earlier Monday said led to Dorsey’s outster, were not his concern.
“I’m not going to get into that part of it. ... That’s not my area,” Reid said.
Reid also understood the business side of parting ways with Dorsey, with whom he seemed to have a good relationship during their tenure together with the Chiefs.
“I know things are going to work out for John,” he said. “I appreciate everything he did here but I understand there’s a professional side to this.”
The head coach said Veach might have cut his teeth under him in Philly, but he expects Veach to challenge him on his thinking now that they’re on an equal plane here in Kansas City.
“Let’s bring it,” Reid said. “You’re not going to get any better if you’re sitting there comfortable.
“The best thing Brett said there (during his introductory morning news conference in KC) was if you come with an issue, come with a well-thought out answer. Think through it. ... I’m going to tell you, I’m not always right. ... Tell me what you think. That’s the only way you’re going to get better.”
Asked about Tamba Hali’s comments over the weekend, including his complaint that he only saw seven snaps during the Chiefs’ playoff loss to Pittsburgh, Reid said he plans to talk to Hali one on one, not through social media ... or the media.
“I can’t tell you he’s getting any younger,” Reid said of Hali, “but I can tell you he wants to play.
“Is a player always going to be happy about that? No, that’s not how it works.”
Reid also downplayed Hali’s comments about teammates not showing up for voluntary workouts in the offseason: “He’s like the big brother of that group.”
Reid reiterated that there’s only so much coaches can do to encourage full participation in voluntary workouts.
“It’s something that as a coach it’s out of your hands — it’s voluntary,” Reid said. “Tamba sounded like an angry coach there. He doesn’t need to go there.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
