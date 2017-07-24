Andy Reid downplays drama of offseason, lauds elevation of Veach as new GM

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is happy that Brett Veach, his former intern back in Philadelphia with the Eagles, has succeeded John Dorsey as general manager of the Chiefs.

But he said he didn’t campaign for Veach, a former underling of Dorsey’s, to chairman and CEO Clark Hunt during the interview process.

“I think (Hunt) knew what I thought about it,” Reid said Monday as rookies and quarterbacks began to report to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “I wasn’t in on the interview process or anything like that.”

In the current hierarchy of the Chiefs organization, instituted by Hunt after the firing of GM Scott Pioli four years ago, Hunt has Reid, Veach and president Mark Donovan on equal footing. All answer solely to Hunt.

So the firing of Dorsey last month was Hunt’s decision, just it was Hunt’s choice to install Veach as his successor.

“Clark evaluates myself, Mark and the GM position and we do answer to him,” Reid said. “This is a decision Clark made. I absolutely stand by that.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Chiefs update injuries, including DL Chris Jones' knee scope Pause 5:17 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses offseason issues 2:41 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new GM Brett Veach's ability to 'build a roster long term' 2:53 Analysis: Terez Paylor on Clark Hunt's answers about John Dorsey's firing 2:41 New Chiefs GM Brett Veach on his relationship with Andy Reid and the team's future 1:00 Five things to watch as Chiefs open NFL training camp 3:07 Terez Paylor: Five things to know about new Chiefs GM Brett Veach 1:22 Brett Veach's high school football highlights 1:04 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game 2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Analysis: Terez Paylor on Clark Hunt's answers about John Dorsey's firing Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt answered a series of questions about former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on Monday. Star beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Reid downplayed offseason drama surrounding the team — the dismissal of Dorsey, the decision to cut popular receiver Jeremy Maclin, etc. He also said issues within the personnel department, which Hunt earlier Monday said led to Dorsey’s outster, were not his concern.

“I’m not going to get into that part of it. ... That’s not my area,” Reid said.

Reid also understood the business side of parting ways with Dorsey, with whom he seemed to have a good relationship during their tenure together with the Chiefs.

“I know things are going to work out for John,” he said. “I appreciate everything he did here but I understand there’s a professional side to this.”

The head coach said Veach might have cut his teeth under him in Philly, but he expects Veach to challenge him on his thinking now that they’re on an equal plane here in Kansas City.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Chiefs update injuries, including DL Chris Jones' knee scope Pause 5:17 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses offseason issues 2:41 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new GM Brett Veach's ability to 'build a roster long term' 2:53 Analysis: Terez Paylor on Clark Hunt's answers about John Dorsey's firing 2:41 New Chiefs GM Brett Veach on his relationship with Andy Reid and the team's future 1:00 Five things to watch as Chiefs open NFL training camp 3:07 Terez Paylor: Five things to know about new Chiefs GM Brett Veach 1:22 Brett Veach's high school football highlights 1:04 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game 2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email New Chiefs GM Brett Veach on his relationship with Andy Reid and the team's future Brett Veach was introduced as the Kansas City Chiefs general manager by Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the organization, on Monday, July 24, 2017, at a press conference at Arrowhead Stadium. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

“Let’s bring it,” Reid said. “You’re not going to get any better if you’re sitting there comfortable.

“The best thing Brett said there (during his introductory morning news conference in KC) was if you come with an issue, come with a well-thought out answer. Think through it. ... I’m going to tell you, I’m not always right. ... Tell me what you think. That’s the only way you’re going to get better.”

Asked about Tamba Hali’s comments over the weekend, including his complaint that he only saw seven snaps during the Chiefs’ playoff loss to Pittsburgh, Reid said he plans to talk to Hali one on one, not through social media ... or the media.

“I can’t tell you he’s getting any younger,” Reid said of Hali, “but I can tell you he wants to play.

“Is a player always going to be happy about that? No, that’s not how it works.”

Reid also downplayed Hali’s comments about teammates not showing up for voluntary workouts in the offseason: “He’s like the big brother of that group.”

Reid reiterated that there’s only so much coaches can do to encourage full participation in voluntary workouts.

“It’s something that as a coach it’s out of your hands — it’s voluntary,” Reid said. “Tamba sounded like an angry coach there. He doesn’t need to go there.”