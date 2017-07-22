Five things to watch as Chiefs open training camp

The Chiefs begin training camp this week after an offseason marked by massive turnover in the front office and a blockbuster trade to pick a raw but remarkably talented quarterback in the first round for the first time in 34 years. Other than, not much going on.

Here are five things we’ll be watching particularly closely during camp:

1. Patrick Mahomes

His existence, if we’re being honest, is probably the most interesting part of any Chiefs camp in recent memory. Unfortunately, some plays will not feature him throwing deep to Tyreek Hill.

2. Justin Houston and Derrick Johnson

Somewhat lost in the Chiefs’ horrid run defense last year is the simple fact that perhaps their two best run stoppers were injured. Indications are that both are healthy again, but this will be the first time to see them at work.

3. Tyreek Hill

An athletic freak in a league full of them, Hill figures to be a bigger part of the offense. In football terms, it’ll be important for him to refine his route running. In entertainment terms, it’ll be important to see him go deep.

4. Marcus Peters

One of the very best in the world at what he does and an offseason in which he promised to beat the dog(expletive) indicates he’s becoming even more flamboyant. Thumbs up.

5. Bennie Logan

The most important offseason acquisition to the 2017 roster. Judging interior defensive linemen in camp is a fool’s errand, but this is the first time Chiefs fans will get eyes on him.