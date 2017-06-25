ESPN analyst Louis Riddick shoots down Chiefs’ reported interest in him

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick tweeted Sunday that the Chiefs have not contacted him about the now-vacant GM job, shooting down a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Riddick, 48, has spent the last four years as a football analyst at ESPN, but he has a history with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, which would not have come as a surprise. He spent five years in Philadelphia’s front office alongside Reid, starting out as a scout in 2008 before being promoted to the director of pro personnel in 2010, a position he held until 2013.
Riddick was also a candidate for the San Francisco 49ers’ general manager opening this offseason, which was eventually filled by John Lynch.
Riddick is a former safety who spent seven years in the league.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
