The Andy Reid-John Dorsey era: Two big QB moves, three playoffs, one postseason win

A list of significant events in the Andy Reid-John Dorsey era with the Chiefs, which ended Thursday after four-plus years following Dorsey’s departure as general manager:

▪ On Jan. 4, 2013, the Chiefs hire Andy Reid as coach. He had been fired by the Philadelphia Eagles a week earlier after a 14-year tenure. Hours earlier, the Chiefs fire general manager Scott Pioli and it was believed Reid would have broad authority over football decisions.

▪ Packers executive John Dorsey is announced as the Chiefs’ new general manager on Jan. 12, 2013. Dorsey interviewed with the Chiefs on the day Reid was hired. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt called Dorsey “the ideal choice for a general manager.”

▪ The Chiefs land their quarterback when they acquire Alex Smith from the San Francisco 49ers on March 12, 2013 in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2013 and a conditional pick in 2014. A year later, Smith signed a four-year contract extension.

▪ With first overall selection in the 2013 draft, the Chiefs pick offensive tackle Eric Fisher of Central Michigan.

▪ In 2013, the Chiefs post a remarkable turnaround. After finishing 2-14 the previous season, the Chiefs post an 11-5 record and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010. In the Wild Card round, they lead the Indianapolis Colts by 28 points in the second half but lose 45-44.

▪ After the 2015 season, the Chiefs end a two-decade playoff victory drought with a 30-0 victory at the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round. The season ends the following week in a loss at New England.

▪ In 2016, the Chiefs reach the playoffs for the third time in four years, this time as the AFC West champion. The 12-4 record is the team’s best since 2003 and earns the Chiefs a home playoff game. The Chiefs fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-16.

▪ The offseason is busy. The Chiefs draft a quarterback — Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes — in the first round for the first time since 1983. They part ways with career rushing leader Jamaal Charles, defensive tackle Dontari Poe and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. The loss of Maclin clears salary cap space but stuns the team as the Chiefs lose one of their offensive leaders.

▪ On June 22, 2017, about 40 minutes after announcing a contract extension for Reid, the Chiefs announce they have parted ways with Dorsey. In a letter to season-ticket holders, Hunt says he felt the need to make a change. No reason was given for the firing.