Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions

Terez Paylor, the Star's Chiefs beat reporter, discussed the ouster of general manager John Dorsey and answered questions during a Facebook Live broadcast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The audio begins working at the 1:30 mark.
Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star
Former Royals and former Chiefs team up for First Call golf tournament

The 24th Annual First Call Celebrity Golf Tournament featuring former Kansas City Royal Willie Wilson was held on Monday at Swope Memorial Golf Course in Kansas City. Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Shawn Barber also played the event, which raised money for First Call’s programs to prevent substance abuse and to support individuals and families dealing with substance abuse disorders.

Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry

Shane Ray talks about the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Broncos and how special it is for him to play in Arrowhead Stadium. He also discusses how excited he is to be teammates with Jamaal Charles. Alec McChesney/amcchesney@kcstar.com

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.

