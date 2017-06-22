A ‘bea-u-ti-ful’ day to honor Bill Grigsby is also a stunning one for former Chiefs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:01 Nine key moments in the John Dorsey-Andy Reid era for the Chiefs Pause 2:48 Len Dawson on former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey: 'I thought he was doing a good job' 33:53 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions 1:40 Former Royals and former Chiefs team up for First Call golf tournament 0:53 Former Chiefs' LB Shawn Barber: Team in 'great hands' with Andy Reid, John Dorsey 1:46 Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry 2:07 Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work' 2:46 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft 2:21 Chiefs LB Justin March-Lillard honors his father with jersey nameplate 3:39 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his team before month-long break Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Former Kansas City Chiefs broadcaster Bill Grigsby, who died in 2011, was honored with a statue in Parkville on Thursday and toasted by some former Chiefs, who were as surprised as anybody by the firing of general manager John Dorsey earlier in the day. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

