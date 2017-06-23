Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him
Mark and Kelly Neath named their daughter after Joe Delaney, a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs who drowned trying to save three children in Louisiana in 1983. Delaney Neath is now 15 and wears the No. 37 in all her activities.
Jill Toyoshiba and Vahe GregorianThe Kansas City Star
Former Kansas City Chiefs broadcaster Bill Grigsby, who died in 2011, was honored with a statue in Parkville on Thursday and toasted by some former Chiefs, who were as surprised as anybody by the firing of general manager John Dorsey earlier in the day.
The 24th Annual First Call Celebrity Golf Tournament featuring former Kansas City Royal Willie Wilson was held on Monday at Swope Memorial Golf Course in Kansas City. Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Shawn Barber also played the event, which raised money for First Call’s programs to prevent substance abuse and to support individuals and families dealing with substance abuse disorders.
Shane Ray talks about the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Broncos and how special it is for him to play in Arrowhead Stadium. He also discusses how excited he is to be teammates with Jamaal Charles. Alec McChesney/amcchesney@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley spoke about the new prototype Vicis helmet he and several other Chiefs players will be testing out at training camp. The helmet has a soft outer shell paired with an underlying layer of columns designed to mitigate collisions from multiple directions.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wrapped up the team's mandatory minicamp Thursday with a summary of where the Chiefs are in offseason progress and injury updates on G Parker Ehinger and TE Travis Kelce.
Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke after mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, about his progress over the last month in learning the complex Andy Reid offensive playbook.
Rebecca Scott Mills posted on Facebook the image and story of seeing Chiefs safety Eric Berry give to-go boxes of food to three homeless men last week in Knoxville, Tennessee. Berry answered questions from The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian about the scene.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on seeing defensive veterans Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Marcus Peters back at mandatory minicamp Tuesday at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.