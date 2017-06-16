Chiefs sign two players, release two more

The Chiefs made a handful of roster moves before the weekend, signing offensive tackle Donald Hawkins and cornerback Trevon Hartfield.

To make room for both, the Chiefs released offensive lineman Corin Brooks and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

The Chiefs worked out Hawkins, 25, during their mandatory three-day minicamp this week,

Hawkins went undrafted out of Texas in 2014. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has spent time with the Eagles, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers and Jets during his NFL career.

Hartfield, 25, is listed at 6 feet and 195 pounds. He went undrafted out of Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2016, after a senior season in which he recorded 73 tackles, 25 passes defensed and five interceptions. He’s also spent time with the Cardinals and Titans.

Brooks was signed in May as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, while Jean-Baptiste was a second-round pick of the Saints in 2014 who tried out during the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp and managed to hang on through the duration of organized team activities.