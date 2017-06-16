NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.

