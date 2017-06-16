Chiefs LB Justin March-Lillard honors his father with jersey nameplate

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wrapped up the team's mandatory minicamp Thursday with a summary of where the Chiefs are in offseason progress and injury updates on G Parker Ehinger and TE Travis Kelce.
Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke after mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, about his progress over the last month in learning the complex Andy Reid offensive playbook.
Rebecca Scott Mills posted on Facebook the image and story of seeing Chiefs safety Eric Berry give to-go boxes of food to three homeless men last week in Knoxville, Tennessee. Berry answered questions from The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian about the scene.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on seeing defensive veterans Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Marcus Peters back at mandatory minicamp Tuesday at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.
Before organized team activities began two weeks ago, Charcandrick West hit the recording booth with “Singing for Superheroes" to create a music video for the song“Body of Steel” with 10-year-old Jillian Reed, who, like West, has been diagnosed with arthritis.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive starters Justin Houston, Eric Berry and Marcus Peters were in attendance Tuesday for the beginning of a three-day mandatory minicamp. The trio had missed all 10 voluntary offseason practices.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce held a "Walk the Walk" fashion show fundraiser for his 87 & Running Foundation and Operation Breakthrough on June 8, 2017. He appeared at the event with his mother, Donna, and girlfriend, Kayla Brown.