Chiefs’ Andy Reid not concerned after Eric Berry misses second practice due to heel pain

Chiefs safety Eric Berry sat out his second straight practice Thursday, the final day of organized team activities.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Berry told the staff his heel hurt after the first of three mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday. Berry also landed on the injury report a few times with a heel injury that bothered him late last season, but Reid said Thursday that he wasn’t concerned about the recent flare up.
“I’m not too worried about that, no,” Reid said. “I think he’ll be all right.”
Tight end Travis Kelce missed all offseason practices after undergoing shoulder surgery, but Reid seems confident Kelce will be ready for training camp in late July.
“There’s a pretty good chance he’ll be ready,” Reid said.
Another starter who missed OTAs was guard Parker Ehinger, who continues to rehab a torn ACL he suffered last season. It seems unlikely he will be ready for camp.
“I think it will be a race for him to be ready to go,” Reid said. “I’m not counting on that.”
Inside linebacker D.J. Alexander tweaked his back and also sat out the last two practices, but Reid downplayed that.
“He’ll be fine,” Reid said.
Other players who missed practice Thursday were running back Spencer Ware (hamstring), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee), cornerback Kenneth Acker (groin), cornerback Steven Nelson (undisclosed) and outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knees).
Inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (Achilles) did some light running.
Terez A. Paylor
