Chiefs’ Andy Reid not concerned after Eric Berry misses second practice due to heel pain

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his team before month-long break
Chiefs DT Bennie Logan on moving from the Eagles to KC
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on starting to understand the offense
Chiefs QB Alex Smith jokes about seeing Berry, Peters and Houston back: 'I just reintroduced myself'
Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts
Chiefs LB Justin Houston updates his knee health
Chiefs running back Charcandrick West joins "Singing for Superheroes" music video
Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college'
Chiefs S Eric Berry gets "recharge" in time away from football
Chiefs starters Houston, Berry and Peters return for mandatory minicamp

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry spoke about his time away from football, calling it a "recharge" as he skipped all 10 voluntary offseason practices in May and June. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

