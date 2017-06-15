Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry spoke about his time away from football, calling it a "recharge" as he skipped all 10 voluntary offseason practices in May and June. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry spoke about his time away from football, calling it a "recharge" as he skipped all 10 voluntary offseason practices in May and June. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

June 15, 2017 4:20 PM

Chiefs’ Andy Reid not concerned after Eric Berry misses second practice due to heel pain

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

Chiefs safety Eric Berry sat out his second straight practice Thursday, the final day of organized team activities.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Berry told the staff his heel hurt after the first of three mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday. Berry also landed on the injury report a few times with a heel injury that bothered him late last season, but Reid said Thursday that he wasn’t concerned about the recent flare up.

“I’m not too worried about that, no,” Reid said. “I think he’ll be all right.”

Tight end Travis Kelce missed all offseason practices after undergoing shoulder surgery, but Reid seems confident Kelce will be ready for training camp in late July.

“There’s a pretty good chance he’ll be ready,” Reid said.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his team before month-long break

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wrapped up the team's mandatory minicamp Thursday with a summary of where the Chiefs are in offseason progress and injury updates on G Parker Ehinger and TE Travis Kelce.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Another starter who missed OTAs was guard Parker Ehinger, who continues to rehab a torn ACL he suffered last season. It seems unlikely he will be ready for camp.

“I think it will be a race for him to be ready to go,” Reid said. “I’m not counting on that.”

Inside linebacker D.J. Alexander tweaked his back and also sat out the last two practices, but Reid downplayed that.

“He’ll be fine,” Reid said.

Other players who missed practice Thursday were running back Spencer Ware (hamstring), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee), cornerback Kenneth Acker (groin), cornerback Steven Nelson (undisclosed) and outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knees).

Inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (Achilles) did some light running.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his team before month-long break

View More Video

Sports Videos