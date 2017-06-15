Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his team before month-long break

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wrapped up the team's mandatory minicamp Thursday with a summary of where the Chiefs are in offseason progress and injury updates on G Parker Ehinger and TE Travis Kelce.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.

