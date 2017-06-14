Chiefs newcomer Bennie Logan came recommended

Credit Spencer Ware with the assist on the Chiefs’ acquisition of defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

They were teammates for three seasons at LSU before going their separate ways as professionals: Ware to the Seahawks and then Chiefs, where he became the team’s rushing leader last season, and Logan to the Eagles.

Logan became a free agent after last season and as he was considering landing spots, he came in contact with Ware.

“He would tell me about the chemistry they have here, how tight they are, the scheme,” Logan said. “We played together at LSU, so he’s a guy I trust.

“And I’ve seen the things Kansas City has been doing over the years and I wanted to be a part of it, to help them go farther than they did last year.”

Logan signed with the Chiefs in March, a one-year contract for $8 million. At the time, tackle Dontari Poe was with the team but his future was uncertain and he had started a tour of NFL cities.

Logan was seen as insurance if Poe departed, which he did, signing with the Falcons. Enter Logan, who appeared in 59 of 64 regular-season games with the Eagles, including 51 starting assignments.

“We feel very lucky and fortunate that we got Bennie Logan, so he’ll step in and play,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said before organized team activities began.

Logan has been working with Allen Bailey and Chris Jones, in the defensive line rotation during practice, and found great value in the month of OTAs as he moves from a 4-3 scheme to the Chiefs’ 3-4.

“It’s given me a chance to learn the defense, get familiar with how things will be going this season and establish myself on the team,” Logan said. “I’m trying to learn the things I can and cannot do in this system.

“It’s a different scheme for me. That’s why I’m glad we had this minicamp, so I could see how things would go and so I can get familiar with the guys I’m going to play next to.”

Logan, who turned 28 in December, was a third-round selection of the Eagles in 2013. Last season, he finished with 24 combined tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble. Over his career, Logan has logged five sacks and three forced fumbles.

Logan was especially strong against the run. In a stat compiled by 247Sports, the Eagles allowed 90.7 rushing yards in Logan’s 12 full games in 2016 and 141 in games he didn’t finish or sat out because of an injury.

But Logan said the time had come for a change.

“I enjoyed my time in Philly,” Logan said. “But for me personally I felt it was time to change the scenery. I wanted to get out and do something different.”

He joins a team that ranked seventh in points allowed and first in takeaways last season, returns nearly every regular and looks to have back several injured starters like Bailey, Justin Houston and Derrick Johnson.

Although he’s a veteran, Logan gets his role as the new guy on defense.

“When you come to a new team you have to earn (teammate’s) respect,” Logan said.

But so far so good for Logan, who likes what he’s seen and felt about the organization.

“I like the talent we have here and how everybody holds each other accountable,” Logan said. “No matter who you are on this team, they hold each other accountable. That’s something I like and enjoy. No matter how big the name, everybody understands they have a job to do.”