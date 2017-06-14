Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes focusing on learning, consistency during minicamp

Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes he’s shown consistent improvement since organized team activities began a couple weeks ago.

After the Chiefs traded their 2018 first-round pick and moved up 17 spots to draft Mahomes with the 10th overall selection, experts marveled about his ability to throw the deep ball, but expressed concern about his efficiency. During Wednesday’s open minicamp practice, Mahomes made some nice throws — particularly on touch passes — in front of season ticket holders.

“(Today) was a progression and I just want to keep trying to getting better every single day,” said Mahomes, who spent three years at Texas Tech. “It’s all about just putting these good days back to back and not having bad days.”

With his first NFL minicamp nearly completed, Mahomes likes his position, but sees many areas to improve.

“Right now, there’s sometimes where I understand everything that’s going on ... but then there’s a few times where I’m like, ‘What exactly does this guy do versus this certain defense,’” Mahomes said. “You have to make sure those times get erased. That just comes with repetition, with practice. I feel like it’s become smaller and smaller, those times where I don’t know what’s going on.”

Starting quarterback Alex Smith has two years remaining on his contract, but Kansas City could move on following the 2017-18 season with just a $3.6 million dead cap hit.

Mahomes, 21, impressed the Chiefs’ coaching staff with his college tape. He’s tied for most passing yards in a single NCAA game (734), and holds the record for total offensive yards in a single-game (819).

Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid, who has a good track record of developing quarterbacks, hasn’t been shy about barking at Mahomes during OTAs.

“He’s been put under the gun and coach Reid gets on him now,” Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “How does he handle that fire when coach gets on him? Does he handle adversity the right way or does he go in the tank? So far he’s been awesome.”

Mahomes, who is the only one of the Chiefs’ six draft picks who remains unsigned, plans to spend the next month working out back home in Tyler, Texas.

“I look forward just to competing,” Mahomes said. “It’s going to be a long break where you’re not playing. You just have to really keep yourself in shape, keep yourself going. So whenever training camp comes, you’re ready to go.”