Chiefs DT Bennie Logan on moving from the Eagles to KC

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Bennie Logan steps into a Chiefs revamped defensive front line in 2017 after his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.

