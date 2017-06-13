Chiefs QB Alex Smith jokes about seeing Berry, Peters and Houston back: 'I just reintroduced myself'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on seeing defensive veterans Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Marcus Peters back at mandatory minicamp Tuesday at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Chiefs

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.

Sports Videos