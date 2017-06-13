Watch: Chiefs’ Charcandrick West sings to raise awareness for childhood arthritis

Chiefs’ running back Charcandrick West has a busy summer ahead as he battles for positioning on the depth chart.
But West, who was diagnosed with arthritis at 14 years old, realizes life goes beyond football.
So before organized team activities began two weeks ago, West hit the recording booth with “Singing for Superheroes.” He created a music video, “Body of Steel,” with 10-year-old Jillian Reed, who also suffers from arthritis, to raise awareness and support children who have arthritis or a rheumatic condition.
“When you hear of arthritis, you think about older people,” West said. “Most overlook the fact that young kids can get it too. I want the world to be aware this can happen to a teenager, a 1-year-old baby, it can happen to anybody.”
West, 26, admitted he has no singing background and was nervous getting in front of the mic, but knew he wanted to bring attention to the issue — one of every 250 people are diagnosed with arthritis. He said most of his teammates hadn’t seen the video yet after Chiefs minicamp on Tuesday, but he’s sure guys will have it on the videoboard soon.
“We’re so used to playing football. We’re out here beating each other up,” West said. “Arthritis can happen to any of us. I want the world to know about arthritis and how serious it is.”
West joked if he were to make another music video, he wants to get into opera.
“Maybe I’ll sing the National Anthem one day, who knows? As long as it raises awareness for a cause.”
