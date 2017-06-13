Watch: Chiefs’ Charcandrick West sings to raise awareness for childhood arthritis

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 Chiefs QB Alex Smith jokes about seeing Berry, Peters and Houston back: 'I just reintroduced myself' Pause 2:57 Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts 2:39 Chiefs LB Justin Houston updates his knee health 6:18 Chiefs running back Charcandrick West joins "Singing for Superheroes" music video 1:46 Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college' 2:26 Chiefs S Eric Berry gets "recharge" in time away from football 1:39 Chiefs starters Houston, Berry and Peters return for mandatory minicamp 2:31 What is Topgolf in a sports stadium? 0:27 Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury 2:44 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts charity fashion show Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Before organized team activities began two weeks ago, Charcandrick West hit the recording booth with “Singing for Superheroes" to create a music video for the song“Body of Steel” with 10-year-old Jillian Reed, who, like West, has been diagnosed with arthritis. Singing for Superheroes

