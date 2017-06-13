Chiefs S Eric Berry gets "recharge" in time away from football

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry spoke about his time away from football, calling it a "recharge" as he skipped all 10 voluntary offseason practices in May and June.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.

