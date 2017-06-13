Chiefs starters Houston, Berry and Peters return for mandatory minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive starters Justin Houston, Eric Berry and Marcus Peters were in attendance Tuesday for the beginning of a three-day mandatory minicamp. The trio had missed all 10 voluntary offseason practices.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Tuesday about his offseason workouts in Oakland, California. Peters' attendance at the mandatory minicamp in Kansas City along with veteran teammates Eric Berry and Justin Houston made for full team participation.

