Former Chiefs, Mizzou star Jeremy Maclin signs with the Baltimore Ravens

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 What is Topgolf in a sports stadium? Pause 0:27 Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury 2:44 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts charity fashion show 2:13 Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017 3:25 New Chiefs receivers coach Greg Lewis reunites with Andy Reid, focuses on continued learning 1:12 Chiefs running backs coach: "We're throwing everything at" rookie Kareem Hunt 2:25 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on his offseason improvements, Jeremy Maclin's influence 4:01 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor chats with Chiefs center Mitch Morse 1:55 Chiefs WR Chris Conley: "Jeremy is like a brother to me" 4:12 Andy Reid on releasing, replacing Maclin: "This is the worst part about the job" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed last Friday's release of Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on Tuesday. He also explained how the Chiefs plan to replace Maclin's production. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed last Friday's release of Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on Tuesday. He also explained how the Chiefs plan to replace Maclin's production. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star