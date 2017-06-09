Chiefs’ Travis Kelce steps out in style for Operation Breakthrough

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury Pause 2:44 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts charity fashion show 2:13 Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017 3:25 New Chiefs receivers coach Greg Lewis reunites with Andy Reid, focuses on continued learning 1:12 Chiefs running backs coach: "We're throwing everything at" rookie Kareem Hunt 2:25 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on his offseason improvements, Jeremy Maclin's influence 4:01 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor chats with Chiefs center Mitch Morse 1:55 Chiefs WR Chris Conley: "Jeremy is like a brother to me" 4:12 Andy Reid on releasing, replacing Maclin: "This is the worst part about the job" 33:05 Mellinger Minutes Live: Chiefs, Maclin, most disappointing Royals & Bill Snyder Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce held a "Walk the Walk" fashion show fundraiser for his 87 & Running Foundation and Operation Breakthrough on June 8, 2017. He appeared at the event with his mother, Donna, and girlfriend, Kayla Brown. Christopher Smith Special to The Star

