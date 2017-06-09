Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) intercepted a pass intended for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Isaiah Burse (89) in the second quarter on January 1, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) intercepted a pass intended for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Isaiah Burse (89) in the second quarter on January 1, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) intercepted a pass intended for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Isaiah Burse (89) in the second quarter on January 1, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

June 09, 2017 3:50 PM

Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen doesn’t expect much to change at mandatory minicamp

By Alec McChesney

amcchesney@kcstar.com

Over the past few weeks, most of the Chiefs have been at the team’s training facility near Arrowhead Stadium for voluntary practices called organized team activities.

On Tuesday, the entire team is required to report for a three-day mandatory minicamp.

Defensive stars Eric Berry, Marcus Peters and Justin Houston skipped OTAs but are expected to return for minicamp. Even with the missing players returning, free safety Daniel Sorensen doesn’t expect anything to change for minicamp.

“We were running everything out here full speed and I assume and expect the same for next week,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen emphasized his appreciation for this time of year.

“It’s opportunity to get better and hone in on your craft and to just get better,” he said. “It’s more reps. It’s more opportunities to practice and get better.

“We aren’t training the tackling part, but there’s a lot of other aspects and skills you need to hone in on and get better at.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury

Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury 0:27

Chiefs Allen Bailey says he's recovered from injury
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts charity fashion show 2:44

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts charity fashion show
Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017 2:13

Chiefs special teams coach on Tyreek Hill's role in 2017

View More Video

Sports Videos