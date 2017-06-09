Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen doesn’t expect much to change at mandatory minicamp

Over the past few weeks, most of the Chiefs have been at the team’s training facility near Arrowhead Stadium for voluntary practices called organized team activities.
On Tuesday, the entire team is required to report for a three-day mandatory minicamp.
Defensive stars Eric Berry, Marcus Peters and Justin Houston skipped OTAs but are expected to return for minicamp. Even with the missing players returning, free safety Daniel Sorensen doesn’t expect anything to change for minicamp.
“We were running everything out here full speed and I assume and expect the same for next week,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen emphasized his appreciation for this time of year.
“It’s opportunity to get better and hone in on your craft and to just get better,” he said. “It’s more reps. It’s more opportunities to practice and get better.
“We aren’t training the tackling part, but there’s a lot of other aspects and skills you need to hone in on and get better at.”
