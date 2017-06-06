Chiefs sign second-round pick Tanoh Kpassagnon

The Chiefs have signed their second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, the club announced Tuesday.
Only one of their six draft picks, first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, remains unsigned. Mahomes participated in Tuesday’s practice, however, and has been present for all seven voluntary practices during organized team activities.
Ford still absent
Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford missed his second consecutive offseason practice Tuesday. The Chiefs will conclude the voluntary portion of OTAs with practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before conducting a mandatory three-day minicamp from June 13-15.
