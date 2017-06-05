Chiefs sign wide receiver Tevin Jones

The Chiefs signed receiver Tevin Jones on Monday, according to a tweet from his agent, David Canter.
Jones, 24, is listed at 6 feet 2 and 225 pounds. He went undrafted out of Memphis in 2016 after catching 90 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns during his college career.
Jones, who spent time with the Houston Texans last year, has the physical traits the Chiefs look for. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2016, and he also boasts long arms (32 1/2 inches) for the position.
The Chiefs had a hole on the roster at receiver after the surprising release of Jeremy Maclin on Friday.
Chiefs sign draft pick
The Chiefs signed running back Kareem Hunt on Monday, the club announced. Hunt was taken in the third round of this year’s draft.
Of the Chiefs’ six draft picks this year, only two — first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes and second-round defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon — remain unsigned.
Offseason schedule
The Chiefs will conduct the seventh of 10 voluntary offseason practices on Tuesday, which will kick off a four-day practice week.
The Chiefs will conduct their mandatory minicamp from June 14 to June 16. All players are required to attend.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
