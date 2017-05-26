Chiefs announce a number of personnel staff additions and promotions

The Chiefs announced a number of front-office additions and promotions on Friday.

Among them was the promotion of Brandt Tilis, who will now be the club’s director of football administration. He replaces Trip MacCracken, who was not retained for 2017.

Tilis joined the Chiefs in 2010 as a salary cap/contract analyst before he was promoted to the director of salary cap and football operations analytics.

The Chiefs also hired Chris Shea as its salary cap and legal executive. Shea, who is in his 19th NFL season, was most recently the director of scouting administration and personnel scout for the Philadelphia Eagles, who did not retain him after the NFL Draft. Shea has also spent time with the Panthers, Jets, Cowboys, Dolphins and the NFL office.

There were also a number of personnel staff members who received promotions with the Chiefs. That includes Ryan Poles, who was promoted from the college scouting coordinator to director of college scouting. Southeast scout Ryne Nutt was promoted to the assistant director of college scouting.

Dan Zegers, a player personnel assistant, has been promoted to college scouting coordinator, while scouting assistant Jim Noel has been promoted to pro scout. Former communications intern Daniel Ricci has been added as a player personnel assistant.

Finally, the Chiefs also made the hiring of Tim Terry official. Terry replaces Will Lewis, who was not retained after the draft, as the club’s director of pro personnel.