Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke following the team's organized team activities on Thursday, May 25, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

May 25, 2017 2:53 PM

Three more Chiefs miss offseason practice Thursday

By Terez A. Paylor

Running back C.J. Spiller, outside linebacker Tourek Williams and safety Devin Chappell all missed offseason practice Thursday.

Spiller missed practice because of a family issue, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects him back when organized team activities resume next week.

Williams, who was signed Monday, had a stinger. Reid said he’s not sure when he’ll return.

Chappell, an undrafted rookie safety, has an undisclosed injury, though he was seen walking around and watching practice.

Tight end Travis Kelce, inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, outside linebacker Tamba Hali, left guard Parker Ehinger and outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas also continued to watch practice. Of the five, Reid has said that Kelce has the best chance of being able to do some light work before training camp.

Thursday’s session was the third of 10 voluntary organized team activity sessions before the team’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Marcus Peters have been absent from the voluntary practices.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

