Spencer Ware in unfamiliar but welcome position in Chiefs backfield

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:52 Chiefs Spencer Ware welcomes anyone who can help team win Pause 3:27 QB Alex Smith doesn't feel his days with Chiefs are numbered 2:03 Chiefs Laurent Duvernay-Tardif closer to becoming a doctor 4:29 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted running back Kareem Hunt 0:45 Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows he has to perform this year 2:36 Chiefs' Chris Jones ready for on-field celebrations: 'I've been waiting to do the worm' 2:38 Chiefs Jeremy Maclin on marriage and paying attention to details 2:19 Experience the Chiefs' NFL Draft party and hear from new QB Patrick Mahomes 14:46 Andy Reid on the Chiefs drafting Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware isn't worried about team drafting new players and welcomes anyone who can help the team win. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware isn't worried about team drafting new players and welcomes anyone who can help the team win. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star