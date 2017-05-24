Spencer Ware in unfamiliar but welcome position in Chiefs backfield

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:04 Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford with The Star's Terez Paylor Pause 6:04 Chiefs Dee Ford on offseason training, new celebration rules and his goals 1:49 Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford preparing for this season after contract extension 4:29 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted running back Kareem Hunt 2:52 Chiefs Spencer Ware welcomes anyone who can help team win 3:27 QB Alex Smith doesn't feel his days with Chiefs are numbered 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 2:16 'Dark money' in Missouri 2:06 A (way too) early look at the 2017-18 Kansas Jayhawks basketball team 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware isn't worried about team drafting new players and welcomes anyone who can help the team win. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware isn't worried about team drafting new players and welcomes anyone who can help the team win. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star